What they're saying nationally about the Saints

We have some of the headlines from around the Internet on the Saints big win over Carolina Sunday.
- Brees, Jordan make sure Saints don't squander playoff appearance: ESPN
- Inability to beat Saints will define Carolina's season: ESPN
- Brees picks apart Panthers: Charlotte Observer
- Ex-Panther Ginn comes up huge against old team: Charlotte Observer
- Payton on 4th down call: We wanted to make a play: NBC Sports
- Panthers coach: No explanation on intentional grounding: NFL.com
© 2018 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs