WWL
Close
Weather Alert 13 weather alerts
Close

What they're saying nationally about the Saints

Saints beat the Panthers in wildcard playoff game. What's next?

WWLTV 9:32 PM. CST January 07, 2018

We have some of the headlines from around the Internet on the Saints big win over Carolina Sunday.

- Brees, Jordan make sure Saints don't squander playoff appearance: ESPN

- Inability to beat Saints will define Carolina's season: ESPN

- Brees picks apart Panthers: Charlotte Observer

- Ex-Panther Ginn comes up huge against old team: Charlotte Observer

- Payton on 4th down call: We wanted to make a play: NBC Sports

- Panthers coach: No explanation on intentional grounding: NFL.com

© 2018 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories