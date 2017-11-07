What they're saying nationally about the Saints; where they're ranked

Here's a list of where the Saints rank in some of the national online polls, as well as articles about the team's first-half success.
ESPN: Saints 9th, same as last week - The Saints are just the third team in the Super Bowl era to win six straight games immediately following an 0-2 start.
If season ended today, Saints would be 2nd seed in NFC - ESPN
Yahoo! Sports: Saints 4th, up from 6th - The Saints probably suffer from a perception issue because a lot of their wins are against bottom-half NFL teams, but they’re good.
CBS Sports: Saints 5th, last week 7th - They continue to improve on defense, which is a good sign. They face a be-careful game this week in Buffalo.
Pete Prisco: Saints are a legitimate Super Bowl contender if things continue
CNNSI: Saints 7th, up from 9th - No comments
Young defense making Saints a Super Bowl contender - MMQB
