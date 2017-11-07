What they're saying nationally about the Saints; where they're ranked

Ted Ginn Jr. #19 of the New Orleans Saints jumps into the stands and give the football to a baby after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Bucs. The Saints defeated the Buccaneers 30-10. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) (Photo: Wesley Hitt, 2017 Wesley Hitt)

Here's a list of where the Saints rank in some of the national online polls, as well as articles about the team's first-half success.

ESPN: Saints 9th, same as last week - The Saints are just the third team in the Super Bowl era to win six straight games immediately following an 0-2 start.

If season ended today, Saints would be 2nd seed in NFC - ESPN

Yahoo! Sports: Saints 4th, up from 6th - The Saints probably suffer from a perception issue because a lot of their wins are against bottom-half NFL teams, but they’re good.

CBS Sports: Saints 5th, last week 7th - They continue to improve on defense, which is a good sign. They face a be-careful game this week in Buffalo.

Pete Prisco: Saints are a legitimate Super Bowl contender if things continue

CNNSI: Saints 7th, up from 9th - No comments

Young defense making Saints a Super Bowl contender - MMQB

