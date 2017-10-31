Where the Saints are in the national power rankings

Danny Trevathan (59) tackles Alvin Kamara (41) after a 10-yard gain during the game between between the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints. (Photo by Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire, �Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved)

Here's where the big national web sites and news outlets have the Saints in the NFL power ranking this week:



- ESPN: Saints 9th (up from 14th) - New Orleans' defense is much improved, but it's still not perfect. The Saints are allowing 4.9 yards per rush this season.

- CBSSports.com: Saints 7th, up from 11th - The defense has taken major steps forward.

- CNNSI.com: Saints 9th, up from 10th - No comments

- Washington Post: Saints 8th; Remain 8th - Is it time to conclude that the Saints are the team to beat in the NFC South?

