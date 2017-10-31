Where the Saints are in the national power rankings

Here's where the big national web sites and news outlets have the Saints in the NFL power ranking this week:
- ESPN: Saints 9th (up from 14th) - New Orleans' defense is much improved, but it's still not perfect. The Saints are allowing 4.9 yards per rush this season.
- CBSSports.com: Saints 7th, up from 11th - The defense has taken major steps forward.
- CNNSI.com: Saints 9th, up from 10th - No comments
- Washington Post: Saints 8th; Remain 8th - Is it time to conclude that the Saints are the team to beat in the NFC South?
