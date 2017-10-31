WWL
Close

Where the Saints are in the national power rankings

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 8:05 AM. CDT October 31, 2017

Here's where the big national web sites and news outlets have the Saints in the NFL power ranking this week:
 

- ESPN: Saints 9th (up from 14th) - New Orleans' defense is much improved, but it's still not perfect. The Saints are allowing 4.9 yards per rush this season.

- CBSSports.com: Saints 7th, up from 11th - The defense has taken major steps forward.

- CNNSI.com: Saints 9th, up from 10th - No comments

- Washington Post: Saints 8th; Remain 8th - Is it time to conclude that the Saints are the team to beat in the NFC South?

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories