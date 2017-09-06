Will Saints preseason success on defense carry over to the regular season?

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and linebacker Hau'oli Kikaha (44) and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) during the first half of a preseason game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints defense looked fantastic in preseason, but we all want to know -- is it for real?

"One thing to say hey we were rolling this preseason, but at the end of the day, it's just preseason. Now it's time to roll into this Monday night game and what better stage to do it then the first week," Cam Jordan said.

"I think again it's this preseason's been kinda a build up so this first week's a big test for us. On the road, Monday night football, national television and everybody's just really excited. And we can't get overly excited, have to stay grounded, have to go through normal game plan week. Have to be as prepared as possible," A.J. Klein explained.

The Vikings are known more for their defense as of late, but don't sleep on veteran quarterback Sam Bradford. Bradford had career highs last season with 395 competitions, 3,877 passing yards and a passer rating of 99.3.

"He lead the NFL last year I think in completion percentage. Does a good job getting the ball to the backs and spreading the ball around to everybody on the offense. I think his poise and composure and knowing where his guys are going to be. Big challenge for us this week," said Klein.

Bradford also has an improved offensive line and rookie running back Dalvin Cook.

The Saints defense will count on a lot of new additions, including rookies. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore and safety Marcus Williams figure to play a lot and neither are shy about their abilities.

"That's what I do. I gotta be a lock down corner," Marshone Lattimore said.

"I'm always ready," explained Marcus Williams.

Marshon Lattimore is relaxed and confident heading into week one, which is slightly unusual for a rookie. He said he gets that from his Ohio State background. The first round pick is anxious to be a part of the solution here in New Orleans.

"We was last in passing defense last year so of course we gotta prove ourselves. People still think we're at the bottom of the barrel. But we going to have to prove it. I love proving people wrong anyway. I'm ready to for it," Lattimore said.

"Good thing to be a part of something that's changing. Changing the culture, how we are. Feel like we're all coming together pretty well so it's helping us. We all have that mentality to come out there each and every day and improve each day," said Williams.

The Saints defense has a lot of room to improve. We'll see if the preseason was just an illusion or the beginning of something special.

