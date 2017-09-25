Win is highest-rated Saints game of season; Facebook fans down

Alvin Kamara (41) celebrates with wide receiver Michael Thomas (13), quarterback Drew Brees (9) and running back Mark Ingram (22) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Photo: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints victory over Carolina Sunday was the team's highest-rated game of the season so far, according to overnight ratings.

ALSO: Lawmaker wants Louisiana to cut off state funds to team

The Panthers' game drew a 36.8 rating, which topped the 33.9 rating for the team's loss to New England last weekend and a 28.3 rating for the opening Monday night game. Of course, the Saints lost both of those games handily, while Sunday they won the game handily.

Those numbers came despite a large number of Saints fans who have called WWL-TV, and posted on our Facebook page, saying they are no longer watching the team's games.

ALSO: Brees, Payton displeased with Trump's statements



While the Saints bucked the trend, most of the NFL's ratings were down Sunday from the same week a year ago. The Saints and CBS' other early games were up 11 percent. CBS' 3 p.m. games were down 1 percent, FOX's national 3 p.m. game was down 16 percent from a year ago, while NBC's Sunday night game was down 11 percent.



As for social media, the complaints to the WWL-TV page far outdistanced posts supporting the NFL players who protested.



The Saints Facebook page has lost close to 12,000 fans in the past week, but, that number only represents about one-quarter of one percent of its 4.1 million followers.

