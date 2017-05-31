Yellin: OTA's will likely tell us little about key Saints questions

at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 20, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo: Ronald Martinez)

NEW ORLEANS – Let’s be completely honest, offseason training activities, or OTAs, as they’ve become affectionately known, won’t come close to answering the burning questions so many have regarding this year’s Saints.

- Can they improve on three consecutive 7-9 seasons?

- Is Drew Brees still Drew Brees?

- Is Adrian Peterson still AP?

- Will the Saints defense do anything other than disappoint?

Of course, valid questions all. Frankly, none of them, or the countless others floating in the ether will be answered for many months.

For now, offseason workouts are about assimilating all the new faces into the Saints systems and culture; about beginning to find the right mix of players to travel with down the long road to regular season.

Each week, different players will stand out – some more than others, and others more consistently.

During the first week of OTAs, veteran receiver Corey Fuller and rookie cornerback Arthur Mullet distinguished themselves.

Fuller demonstrated, albeit briefly in limited action with no pads, that he has the potential to be another physical target for Brees. At 6-2, 200 pounds, Fuller, on consecutive plays fought off Delvin Breaux, and then went up over P.J. Williams, outmuscling him to make a couple of spectacular grabs.

To be clear, the receptions aren’t a knock on Breaux or Williams’ coverage skills, but rather an acknowledgement of Fuller’s two memorable moments. Obviously, two won’t be enough to earn a roster spot, but they do give a glimpse of potential.

The same also holds true for Mullet, who, like Fuller, demonstrated feisty competitiveness and no fear of physicality. Mullet is listed at 5-10, 190 pounds, but looked and played much bigger. It’s fair to say, the undrafted the free agent out of Memphis has been a longshot to make the team from the moment he arrived. Still, to his credit he never looked out of place.

There’s no question over the last few weeks, the Saints have thrown plenty at all of their new, mostly young players. Now, the only question of any real consequence heading into Thursday’s practice: How will they all respond?

