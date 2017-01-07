WATCH: Seahawks' Richardson makes insane, controversial one-handed TD catch

Seattle Seahawks receiver Paul Richardson makes a one-handed touchdown while being interfered with during the Wild Card Game against the Detroit Lions, Jan. 7. 2017. (Credit: Jil Hendershot / KING) (Photo: Jil Hendershot, mssyrae@gmail.com mssyrae.smugmug.com)

Seahawks receiver Paul Richardson made one of the most remarkable catches you'll ever see in NFL playoff history during Seattle's Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions Saturday night. But it came with controversy.

On 4th and Goal from the 2-yard-line, Russell Wilson lobbed one to the corner of the end zone for Richardson. Lions safety Tavon Wilson hit Richardson while not looking for the ball.

It didn't matter. Richardson caught the ball with his left hand as he was going down and brought it into his body for the touchdown.

Wilson was called for pass interference, which was declined byt Seattle. But Richardson also had his arm around WIlson's shoulders and grabbed his facemask. The officials didn't call it.



Right after halftime, NBC's Michelle Tafoya reported that Lions head coach Jim Caldwell spoke to the refs about why the facemask wasn't called.



"They said they got it wrong," Tafoya said, quoting Caldwell.

But Gregg Bell of The News Tribune tweeted that he spoke to referee Brad Allen, who said he's not aware of anyone on his crew telling Caldwell that a facemask should have been called.



Had the facemask been called along with the pass interference, it would have been offsetting penalties and the down would have been replayed.





