GAME BLOG: Falcons dominating Patriots, up 28-3

It's Super Bowl Sunday!
The AFC Champion New England Patriots are set to take on the NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons to see who will hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy at NRG Stadium.
For play-by-play updates, be sure to follow KHOU 11 Sports Anchor Matt Musil, KHOU 11 Sports Reporter Daniel Gotera and KHOU 11 Sports Anchor Jason Bristol.
We want to see your fan pics! Send them to photos@khou.com to be in our slideshow.
3RD QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN COLEMAN!!!!!!— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 6, 2017
MattyIce❄️ ➡️ Coleman for the score!
NE 3 | ATL 28 #SB51 pic.twitter.com/Ki4zWVw6UK
#KHOU11 #SB51 Patriots desparately trying to keep Falcons out of endzone ... a TD here .... and this thing might be over.— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017
#TURBOTAYLOR! pic.twitter.com/C55dco6tYR— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 6, 2017
#KHOU11 #SB51 Former UH star Elandon Roberts makes the tackle ... but Falcons come right back with big strike. Ryan to Gabriel to NE 28.— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017
Robert Alford is balling!— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 6, 2017
NE punts. #SB51 pic.twitter.com/BGJLzkVfgT
#KHOU11 Note to sports teams that play inside roofed stadiums please don't ever shoot off fireworks!The smoke takes forever to clear out!— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017
#Patriots force a #RiseUp 3-and-out.— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
BIG Edelman return.
And the Pats have the ball near midfield! #SB51
HALFTIME
.@ladygaga makes the SWEET grab! #SB51 #PepsiHalftime #Gaga pic.twitter.com/RwGxggLOGu— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
AMAZING halftime show! Lady Gaga is such a performer!!! What a production from start to finish! #SB51 pic.twitter.com/3XmNobPye4— Mia Gradney (@MiaGradneyKHOU) February 6, 2017
You can feel the heat from the flames 🔥 even in 600 section #khou11 pic.twitter.com/PHDLFINgMr— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) February 6, 2017
WOW. Amazing.@ladygaga's #PepsiHalftime Show! 👏#SB51 https://t.co/z9vCKRBKkC— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
We want @ladygaga #BadRomance #SB51 #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/CYmXskuGIA— NRG Park (@NRGParkFan) February 6, 2017
Lady Gaga and NRG Stadium just put one of the best half time spectacles in Super Bowl history. #khou #HouNews— The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) February 6, 2017
#SB51 Only Lady Gaga could make a grand entrance like this. What do you think HOUSTON? Thumbs up? Photos courtesy: @USATODAYsports pic.twitter.com/TXVrI93n86— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) February 6, 2017
This is pretty cool #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime #LadyGaga pic.twitter.com/ew8z6MIzbO— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) February 6, 2017
.@ladygaga follows "Poker Face" with "Born This Way" and "Telephone." #halftime #SB51— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 6, 2017
“Sorry, I cannot hear you; I’m kind of busy” #ladygaga pic.twitter.com/hrTc1TBSor— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 6, 2017
#BornThisWay @ladygaga SLAYS #SB51 #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/kw9Cl0h6dB— NRG Park (@NRGParkFan) February 6, 2017
This #SB51 #PepsiHalftime by @ladygaga is 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/AskBL8AQHW— NRG Park (@NRGParkFan) February 6, 2017
Roof opening here at NRG for the halftime show pic.twitter.com/5xlz7o7BJI— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) February 6, 2017
2ND QUARTER
🚨🚨 PICK-6 ALERT! 🚨🚨@rockorocky takes TB12's pass 82 yards the OTHER WAY! #SB51 #RiseUp https://t.co/F3zp4FUYva— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
#KHOU11 #SB51 This crowd is stunned. Falcons up 21-0 with 2:21 left in first half. That was an 82 yard pick six for Alford ... Wow!!— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017
TB12 is PICKED!— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
Alford takes it the DISTANCE! WOW. #SB51 #RiseUp
#KHOU11 #SB51 Defensive holding against the Falcons ... that's three straight .. and keeping the Pats drive alive. Wow— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017
#KHOU11 #SuperBowl Defensive holding on Falcons again ...... gives the Pats a first down— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017
HOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOP there it is!#RiseUp #InBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/cRNof5QhcG— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 6, 2017
Matty Ice.— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
+ Austin Hooper.
= ANOTHER @AtlantaFalcons Touchdown! #SB51 #RiseUp https://t.co/7ssaknw9dk
#KHOU11 #SB51 The Houstonians in the crowd .... haven't seen QB play like this in years .......— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017
MATTY ICE TOUCHDOWN! #RiseUp #SB51 pic.twitter.com/pjUiZskSfk— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
#KHOU11 #SB51 Ryan to Hooper for the TD and the Falcons have ignited the Atlanta fans at NRG.— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017
#KHOU11 #SB51 Falcons going no huddle and Patriots reeling ....— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017
#KHOU11 #SB51 Falcons have outplayed Patriots so far .. and start with good field position ... again. Atlanta up 7-0 with 10:37 left in 2nd— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017
#KHOU11 #SB51 Falcons defense holds .. and Patriots to punt ... and Falcons get it at their own 38 yd line— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017
The Atlanta defense has come to play today. #khou #SuperBowlLI— The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) February 6, 2017
EAT FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE 🆓— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 6, 2017
NE 0 | ATL 7#SB51 https://t.co/Zpk35ACon1
Epic. #SB51 #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/1MHyvNeTNi— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
Falcons strike first!— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 6, 2017
TOUCHDOWN FREEMAN! pic.twitter.com/UncBxCN8tt
#KHOU11 #SB51 5 play drive .. Julio, Julio, Devonta, Devonta & Devonta. Falcons go up 7-0 with 12:15 left in 2nd qtr— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017
Blount on the carry.— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
Blount with the FUMBLE.
This @AtlantaFalcons D came to play! #SB51 https://t.co/EbZRVrlf2E
No panic on #Patriots sideline. Brady, McDaniels calmly looking at tablet— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) February 6, 2017
#KHOU11 #SB51 Fumbled by Blount and recovered by Falcons at their own 29. with 14:08 left in 2nd qtr.— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017
Turnover #1: Falcons recover— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) February 6, 2017
On field radio reporter Boselli notes Falcons Jake Matthews Houston-area product struggling right now in pass protection #SuperBowl #khou11— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) February 6, 2017
1ST QUARTER
#KHOU11 #SB51 The Patriots have not scored in the first quarter of any of their Super Bowl appearances & after 1st qtr it's 0-0.— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017
#KHOU11 #SB51 Ryan sacked by Branch ... and Falcons punt to Patriots 9 yd line .. Edelman returns to 18 yd line— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 5, 2017
When you get a SACK in the @SuperBowl! #SB51 #InBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/d9wmT1F4in— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2017
George H.W. Bush, Barbara take part in coin toss. #SB51 https://t.co/EdEE0N2Odz pic.twitter.com/8NMmW4V8iq— AP NFL (@AP_NFL) February 5, 2017
#KHOU11 #SuperBowl Jarrett with the big sack on Brady and Pats punt to Atlanta 12 yd line. Still no score .... 5:08 left in 1st— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 5, 2017
SACK!— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 5, 2017
Upshaw gets to Brady! pic.twitter.com/BAEhmvrbnW
#KHOU11 #SuperBowl2017 The Woodlands product Danny Amendola gets his first catch of the game .....— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 5, 2017
#KHOU11 #SuperBowlSunday Here's how the #Falcons entered the field... pic.twitter.com/ormxrgPJxK— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 5, 2017
PRE-GAME:
#KHOU11 #SuperBowlSunday President George H.W. Bush with the coin toss... pic.twitter.com/imtn09dxwl— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 5, 2017
41 and his lovely wife have arrived #SB51 pic.twitter.com/0FGVeujEir— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) February 5, 2017
Grateful to be here with everyone. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/GSUSOiLaXo— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) February 5, 2017
.@Simone_Biles on the sidelines for #SB51 (Pic via USA Today) pic.twitter.com/pGJ7X7E202— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) February 5, 2017
Is this outfit #1? https://t.co/DWVTlGZmL3— Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) February 5, 2017
Going ⬆️ on a Sunday. #SB51 pic.twitter.com/p00T9xbsZZ— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 5, 2017
Time for warm-ups. #OneMore pic.twitter.com/9daaNvsFaj— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 5, 2017
Is this outfit #1? https://t.co/DWVTlGZmL3— Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) February 5, 2017
ONE HOUR UNTIL THE SUPER BOWL! #SB51 pic.twitter.com/e9VwaiSTQS— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence lands in Houston & stops for Bar-B-Q before heading to #SuperBowl at NRG Stadium. #khou11 https://t.co/GSZgseGLBo— The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) February 5, 2017
Stands filling in on 100 level. #khou11 #SBLI pic.twitter.com/2QmMXisl0w— Larry Seward (@LSewardKHOU) February 5, 2017
The 2016 MVP takes the field!#InBrotherhood #SB51 pic.twitter.com/VjzuJSNF1k— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2017
JULIOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! #SB51 #InBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/RUeNVblxEs— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2017
#Patriots inactives: pic.twitter.com/t7ESfCp3Kn— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 5, 2017
Inactives for #SB51:— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 5, 2017
Nick Williams
Terron Ward
Blidi Wreh-Wilson
Dashon Goldson
Josh Keyes
Wes Schweitzer
DJ Tialavea pic.twitter.com/yudgGdQYuG
Ready. #OneMore pic.twitter.com/v5qSDhDqQu— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 5, 2017
Pats fans in the building #khou11 #SBLI pic.twitter.com/BaJI0KSIDu— Larry Seward (@LSewardKHOU) February 5, 2017
Roof closed for tonight's game. #khou11 #SBLI pic.twitter.com/OBlHmVleRE— Larry Seward (@LSewardKHOU) February 5, 2017
Sunday best for #SuperBowl #khou11 pic.twitter.com/zz64CPEvbh— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) February 5, 2017
Here she comes! Lady Gaga on the field at NRG. What are you hoping to see during today's #SB51 halftime show? https://t.co/EOmkk5LKrt pic.twitter.com/cKKt6JkaRM— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) February 5, 2017
Long lines getting into NRG #SuperBowl #khou11 pic.twitter.com/Ty7xPM71bf— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) February 5, 2017
PHOTOS: Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium
(© 2017 KHOU)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs