Trump tweets anew about NFL players, national anthem protest

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is stoking the controversy over his call for punitive action against NFL players who take a knee or otherwise protest during the national anthem.

Trump has tweeted anew that players should remain standing out of respect for the nation and its flag.

Trump took time Saturday night from a Twitter rant against criticism of the federal response to hurricane damage in Puerto Rico to tweet again about the NFL. In his message he said it was "very important" that NFL players stand during Sunday's games to show respect for flag and country.

Very important that NFL players STAND tomorrow, and always, for the playing of our National Anthem. Respect our Flag and our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Relatively few players had demonstrated before Trump's remarks at an Alabama political rally on Sept. 22. Last Sunday, more than 100 NFL players sat, knelt or raised their fists in defiance during the national anthem.

