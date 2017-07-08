Baby James growing into his already big game

NORTH SHORE – The last time we checked in on North Shore golf prodigy James Grimes Jr. was in 2014. He has grown up quite a bit since then.

Saturday, he finished in the top three of the first national “Drive, Chip and Putt” championship qualifier, taking his first step towards playing at the Augusta National next year.

Friday, Lyons Yellin hit the links with the kid they call “Baby James.”

