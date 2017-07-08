WWL
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Baby James growing into his already big game

The last time we checked in on North Shore Golf prodigy James Grimes Jr was in 2014. He has grown up quite a bit since then.

Lyons Yellin, WWLTV 7:16 PM. CDT July 08, 2017

NORTH SHORE – The last time we checked in on North Shore golf prodigy James Grimes Jr. was in 2014. He has grown up quite a bit since then.

Saturday, he finished in the top three of the first national “Drive, Chip and Putt” championship qualifier, taking his first step towards playing at the Augusta National next year.

Friday, Lyons Yellin hit the links with the kid they call “Baby James.”

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories