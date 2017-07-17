Players Troll Newly Fired Panthers GM Gettleman On Twitter

CHARLOTTE - Monday's surprise firing of Carolina Panthers General Manager Dave Gettleman garnered some interesting responses on Twitter from former Panthers players. Josh Norman, Steve Smith and DeAngelo Williams all reacted.
Its Okay! Dave I know how you feel..... #agent89🕵🏼 #stevesmithsr pic.twitter.com/czlwuG92Ck— Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) July 17, 2017
I want to publicly say @Panthers is off my list of teams I won't play for due to the firing of that snake Dave gettleman! 😎😎👌🏽✊🏽— DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) July 17, 2017
"👀" 🤔— *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) July 17, 2017
