WWL
Close

Players Troll Newly Fired Panthers GM Gettleman On Twitter

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 8:01 PM. CDT July 17, 2017

CHARLOTTE - Monday's surprise firing of Carolina Panthers General Manager Dave Gettleman garnered some interesting responses on Twitter from former Panthers players. Josh Norman, Steve Smith and DeAngelo Williams all reacted.

RELATED: Panthers Fire General Manager Dave Gettleman

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories