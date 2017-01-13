Public to get first taste of Baby Cakes at preview party

Courtesy the New Orleans Baby Cakes

METAIRIE, La. – The public will get its first taste of the newly-renamed Baby Cakes in two weeks as part of an unofficial start to baseball season.

The team will host a so-called “Hot Stove” preview party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the yet-to-be-renamed Zephyr Stadium.

Among those featured at the event will be Austin Nola, the former LSU Tigers standout who spent his first full season with the Zephyrs in 2016 and was later added to the Miami Marlins’ roster.

The day will include free refreshments, games for children and tours of the ’Cakes clubhouse.

The name was born in November to mixed reviews, with some people praising the uniqueness, while others pushed back against it or asked why the team didn't remain the Zephyrs.

The Zephyrs name came with the team when it relocated to New Orleans from Denver in 1993. Locals connected with it since it was, coincidentally, the name of the popular roller coaster at Pontchartrain Beach on Lake Pontchartrain.

Team owners held a naming contest and said they chose the Baby Cakes name because of its local flavor. The name, they said, is inspired by king cake babies.

For more information about the "Hot Stove" party, call (504) 734-5155.

