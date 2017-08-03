Refs throw lots of flags at practice

running back Adrian Peterson (28) during training camp at the Metairie Training Facility. Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Leslie Spoon has these observations from the Saints indoor practice facility Thursday.

- Rain Forced the Saints to practice inside. The team in pads for their 7th training camp workout. It was their first redzone install and Sean Payton was happy with the energy level.

- Marshon Lattimore & Coby Fleener were absent from practice for the second day in a row. Sean Payton said Wednesday Lattimore had a "tweaked knee", he would not comment on Fleener's absence when asked today. Delvin Breaux sat out again, but he did spend some time on the bike at the beginning of practice and cheered his unit on from the sideline. Trey Hendrickson, Tony McDaniel and Martin Wallace were also absent Thursday.

- With Fleener out, Josh Hill is getting the majority of the reps at tight end. Hill said after practice he "feels great", coming back from a broken fibula suffered in Week 13 last season. Hill did not participate in on-field work during the off-season.

- Even in his 17th year in the league, Drew Brees runs in between every drill to get to his next "period/station".

- The referees were at practice for the first time today. There were a lot of flags thrown during 1-on-1's with the WRs vs DBs.

- The NFL Network was at practice. Former Saint and Super Bowl Champion Heath Evans now works for the network and was covering the practice.

- Alvin Kamara had some issues during the punt return period. He bobbled one before catching it and then dropped another. Sean Payton didn't seem too concerned, he mention Thomas Morstead can't even get off a full kick "indoors" without hitting a beam.

- A lot of the redzone work was in an endzone the media couldn't see very well. We couldn't go past a certain point and the players lined up behind the play, so it was hard to see a lot of the redzone work today.

- Andrus Peat brought the heat on a block - he commented on it after practice saying he likes showing off his athleticism. He said bouncing around between LT and LG the first two years helped him learn the positions, playbook -- now he's better equipped to help, say Ryan Ramczyk learn the LT position, but he's also happy to have some stability. By working solely at LG Peat can work on technique, improving.

- There were bad snaps again today at center. Josh LeRibeus had a couple bad snaps -- he's filling in with the 1s in Max Unger's absence. Payton said LeRibeus issue has been on shotgun snaps, that a few bad days are a few bad days but today it's an epidemic. He also said the veteran center is doing well, he's smart and has more power than the scouts originally thought when they picked him up.

- The team had on pads but it wasn't full-out tackling. Adrian Peterson had a nice run during Team drills, Vonn Bell wraps him up and Peterson playfully keep pumping his feet and stretching across the goal line. It was a cute moment. One I'm sure young Bell enjoyed seeing as he grew up watching the future Hall of Famer.

- On one redzone touchdown Michael Thomas spiked the ball in the endzone -- I've never seen him get that fired up.

