Report: Adrian Peterson, Saints working on deal

Dec 18, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) looks on following the game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium.

NEW ORLEANS - Adrian Peterson could finally have a new home.

NFL Insider and NFL.com writer Ian Rapoport said on Twitter Monday afternoon that sources tell him the former Minnesota Vikings running back is working on a deal with the New Orleans Saints, who Peterson worked out for last week.

Sources: #Saints & Adrian Peterson believed to be closing in on a deal that’d pay him $3M+ in ’17. Not done, but moving in that direction. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2017

Rapoport reports the possible deal could pay Peterson more than $3 million this coming season. "Not done, but moving in that direction," Rapoport's tweet stated.

The Vikings did not pick up Peterson’s option, making the 32-year-old a free agent March 9.

The Vikings host the Saints to open the regular season, Sept. 11 on Monday Night Football. See the full Vikings 2017-18 schedule here.

