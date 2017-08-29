Report: LSU-BYU tickets on sale Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS – Pre-sales for the relocated LSU -BYU game will begin on Wednesday, August 30 at 10:30 a.m. and tickets open to the general public will go on sale at 4 p.m., according to the New Orleans Advocate.

The tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster.com and prices will range from $40 to $215 per ticket. Parking will be available on game day for $40 per space. According to LSU fans who bought tickets through the LSU ticket office will automatically be refunded beginning Tuesday. Ticket holders can expect to see the balance of their purchase refunded by September 5.

LSU athletic director Joe Alleva said those who bought tickets for the game in Houston will have first priority for tickets in New Orleans, followed by LSU season ticket holders, LSU students and then the general public.

