Saints' Kamara creates GoFundMe after NFL fine for Christmas-themed cleats

Alvin Kamara has his own unique style, but the NFL wasn't a fan of the cleats he wore for the Saints' Christmas Eve game against the Falcons.

By now, you may have seen them. He tweeted a picture of the Adidas cleats that look like Christmas stockings - red with a white cuff and his name, "Alvin," in red. The cleats even have jingle bells!

Whether it's a pink duffel bag at the Vol Walk, cheetah-print cleats at the NFL combine or his signature gold teeth and bull nose ring during games, the former Vol and current New Orleans Saints running back isn't afraid to stand out while being himself.

Well, Thursday morning Kamara tweeted out that he was fined by the NFL for the fashion statement he made over the weekend.

‘‘Tis the season 🤷🏾‍♂️. I’ll start the @gofundme later, stay tuned lol pic.twitter.com/ZtIapZoWmt — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) December 28, 2017

That's still not stopping him from... jingling all the way, though.

Here we go!!!! Donations will be made to Willie Hall playgrounds Recreational Department right here in New Orleans to buy cleats for their youth teams.https://t.co/mRC4NXRpac — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) December 29, 2017

Kamara posted a picture of the fine letter with a "Tis the season" caption.

Before he received the letter, he knew the fine was coming.

"I’m going to make a GoFundMe — yeah, I’m getting fined — and whatever the fine is, I’m going to pay the fine and the rest I’m going to donate to a charity. Simple as that."

He's planning to pay the fine and put the leftover money towards the Willie Hall playgrounds Recreational Department in New Orleans to buy cleats for their youth teams.

LINK: GoFundMe

Kamara, a Pro Bowl running back, is tied for second in the NFL with 12 total touchdowns and is a favorite to win rookie of the year with more than 1,300 all-purpose yards. He played at Tennessee from 2015-16.

