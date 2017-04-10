Saints players Vaccaro and Okafor building schools for kids in Africa

New Orleans Saints strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (32) against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of a game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Titans defeated the Saints 34-28 in overtime. (Photo: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

NEW ORLEANS – Two Saints players are building schools for kids in Africa.

The players spoke to The New Orleans Advocate, describing their recent trip to Africa.

“The kids are so happy. They’re running around having fun,” Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro said. “My son will get mad when his iPad isn’t charged. These kids are trying to play soccer barefoot in rocks.”

Vaccaro, defensive end Alex Okafor, along with professional rugby player Michael Hobbs, are trying to build school for Kenyan children.

So far, the Advocate reported, they’ve bought four plots of land and put up $30,000 for the project.

There’s a GoFundMe for the remaining $25,000. Click here to visit the page.

You can read more on the story by clicking here to visit our partners at The New Orleans Advocate.

© 2017 WWL-TV