Spieth, Palmer share Zurich lead

Avondale, LA, USA; Ryan Palmer (right) hugs Jordan Spieth (left) avatar sinking a putt on the 18th hole during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament at TPC Louisiana. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

AVONDALE, La. (AP) - Jordan Spieth showed off his stellar short game and Ryan Palmer made key putts as they posted a 6-under 66 in foursomes for a share of the lead Thursday in the Zurich Classic, the first team event on the PGA Tour in 36 years.

Spieth hit a bump-and-run from 100 feet to set up a birdie on the par-5 11th, he chipped in for birdie on the 14th and closed out the round with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th at the TPC Louisiana.

They were tied with 18-year-old Ryan Ruffels and Kyle Stanley.

Nick Watney made a 60-foot eagle putt from off the 18th green for eagle as he and Charley Hoffman were among four teams at 67 in alternate shot.

