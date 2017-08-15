Sweepstakes announced for trip to London for Saints-Dolphins game

Image via NewOrleansSaints.com



NEW ORLEANS – The Saints and partner Community Coffee announced a sweepstakes for a trip to for two to watch the Saints play against the Miami Dolphins in London.



The game is set for October 1 and registration for the sweepstakes starts on August 15 and ends on September 5.

The winner will receive the trip and be allowed to take one guest to attend the game at London’s Wembley Stadium. Kickoff is 8:30 a.m. Central Time. The trip includes round-trip coach class air transportation for two from the Louis Armstrong Airport, one standard hotel accommodation for four nights, two tickets to the Saints game and gift basket for Community Coffee.



Those who wish to enter the sweepstakes can do so by visiting www.neworleanssaints.com/london and following the instructions to complete the registration form. There is a one limit entry per person and a valid passport is needed. The rules can be found at www.neworleanssaints.com/london-2017-rules.html.



The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of Louisiana who are 18 years old or older, Alabama residents who 19 years old or older and Mississippi residents who are 21 years old or older.

