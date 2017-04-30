UPDATE: Zurich Classic going into sudden death playoff

Avondale, LA, USA; Ryan Palmer (right) hugs Jordan Spieth (left) avatar sinking a putt on the 18th hole during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament at TPC Louisiana. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. -- The Zurich Classic is going into a sudden death playoff Monday morning after it was delayed for hours due to severe storms.

According to Jefferson Parish officials, the gold tournament was suspended play for Sunday and the TPC Louisiana is closed. It resumed Sunday afternoon, but players were not able to finish before sunset.

Jazz Fest was delayed Sunday, April 30, as well. The festival is expected to open this afternoon, but no specific time has been decided.

The National Weather Service put Jefferson Parish, along with the rest of Southeast Louisiana, under a tornado watch until 3 p.m. Sunday.

A line of strong storms is pushing through our area brings strong winds, lightning and a high risk for tornados.

