Video appears to show Ryan brothers scuffle

BUFFALO, NY - A video on social media appears to show former Bills coaches Rex and Rob Ryan getting into a scuffle in a Nashville bar.

The video was taken by Frank Washburn outside of Margaritaville in Nashville around 6:30 on Sunday night.

Jessica Aronica witnessed the altercation and tells 2 On Your Side that it started after another bar patron threw a drink in Rex's face.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV