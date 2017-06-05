Video appears to show Ryan brothers scuffle

BUFFALO, NY - A video on social media appears to show former Bills coaches Rex and Rob Ryan getting into a scuffle in a Nashville bar.
The video was taken by Frank Washburn outside of Margaritaville in Nashville around 6:30 on Sunday night.
Jessica Aronica witnessed the altercation and tells 2 On Your Side that it started after another bar patron threw a drink in Rex's face.
Well what do we have here? @barstoolsports pic.twitter.com/t8y2wLy4C3— Jessica Marie (@Jessica_Aronica) June 5, 2017
