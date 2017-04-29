Zurich Classic final round to start, end early due to weather threat

Cameron Smith watches his shot from the rough on the 10th hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament at TPC Louisiana. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

AVONDALE - If you are one of those who wants to see the finish of the Zurich Classic on Sunday you should arrive earlier than planned.

Zurich Classic scores



Due to the forecast for severe weather later in the day, the tee times have been pushed up to 6:40 a.m. - though the leaders will start a few hours later - and the plan is to have players go off from the 1st and 10th tees.



The tournament is expected to wrap up around 2 p.m., which is when the bad weather is currently forecast to come in.



The Zurich Classic seems to annually deal with inclement weather, but this year they are being proactive on the final round in what has been an exciting tournament drawing considerably larger crowds than in recent years with a two-man pairing format and some of the top players in the world.

The tournament will still be shown on a tape-delayed basis on the Golf Channel from noon-1:30 p.m. and on CBS from 2-5 p.m.

© 2017 WWL-TV