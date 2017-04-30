UPDATE: Zurich Classic to resume after storms pass

Avondale, LA, USA; Ryan Palmer (right) hugs Jordan Spieth (left) avatar sinking a putt on the 18th hole during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament at TPC Louisiana. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. -- The Zurich Classic has been delayed due to severe storms.

According to Jefferson Parish officials, the gold tournament has suspended play for Sunday and the TPC Louisiana is closed. No time has been set for when they will resume.

Officials with the golf tournament said play will resume as soon as the weather passes and the course has been reopened.

Jazz Fest has been delayed Sunday, April 30, as well. The festival is expected to open this afternoon, but no specific time has been decided.

The National Weather Service put Jefferson Parish, along with the rest of Southeast Louisiana, under a tornado watch until 3 p.m.

A line of strong storms is pushing through our area brings strong winds, lightning and a high risk for tornados.

