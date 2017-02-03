Help military members celebrate Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras (Photo: WWL)

The following is a press release from the Coast Guard Spouses Club of Greater New Orleans and The Military Officers' Wives Club of Greater New Orleans

BELLE CHASSE, La. -- This Mardi Gras many local military families will be experiencing the event for the first time. Many having just arrived for a two or three year stint will be asked to participate in various parades which can put a strain on military family’s budgets and can lead to some being left out.

“We don’t want anyone to be left out,” says Kathi Callahan, wife of Rear Admiral David Callahan, U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Commander and the driving force behind the event. “That’s why we are asking for the public’s help in donating beads and throws to our service members.” “We think this is a wonderful way to give a chance of a lifetime experience (riding on a float) to our men and women in uniform as a way of saying thanks for all that you do!”

Beads for Military Members is an effort to collect as many beads or other Mardi Gras ‘Throws’ as possible to hand out to military members at no charge to them. Volunteers are asking that you to clean out the garage or the attic and donate those beads as soon as possible! Beads for Military Members is hoping to collect some thousands of beads now through March 5. Donations received after Mardi Gras will be saved for next year’s Carnival. Please generic beads only- no Krewe throws.

Drop off locations include:

The Village at Federal City 2300 General Meyer Ave. Bldg. 23 in Algiers

NASJRB at NAS Housing Office

All South Consulting Engineers: First floor 652 Papworth Drive Metairie, LA 70005

