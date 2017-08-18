DIY Punched Paper Flowers
Looking for a gorgeous and simple party decoration? These punched paper flowers are designed for the beginner crafter but yield impressive results. Inspired by camellia flowers, these tissue paper blooms can serve as table decorations and cake toppers.
WWLTV 1:35 PM. CDT August 18, 2017
