How to Make Decoupaged Storage Jars

Give those glass jars another life before they head off to the recycling bin! This eco-friendly craft from our DIY producer Robert Mahar creates a lovely set of storage jars with decoupaged lids and washi tape labels to keep office supplies neat and tidy.

WWLTV 3:05 PM. CDT July 20, 2017

