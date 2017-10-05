Anti-Abortion Congressman Who Allegedly Encouraged His Mistress to Have An Abortion, Resigns

Congressman Tim Murphy, the anti-abortion Republican who allegedly encouraged a woman he had an affair with to get an abortion has resigned. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.

WWLTV 4:17 PM. CDT October 05, 2017

