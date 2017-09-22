Betsy DeVos Rescinds Obama Administration's Campus Rape Guidelines
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced that she is rescinding the Obama administration's guidelines for dealing with campus sexual assault, under the program known as Title IX. Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
WWLTV 3:33 PM. CDT September 22, 2017
