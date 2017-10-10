Clintons and Obama Remain Silent Over Harvey Weinstein Scandal
Hillary Clinton, husband Bill, and President Obama are remaining silent over allegations leveled against major Democratic party donor Harvey Weinstein. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FanatasticMrNate) reports.
WWLTV 7:43 AM. CDT October 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie
-
Tropical Video Update 6/17
-
JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
-
Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana?
-
Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria
-
Tropical Video Forecast 6/18
-
How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
More Stories
-
Two Holy Cross students jailed after Bourbon Street brawlOct. 9, 2017, 10:15 p.m.
-
'Duck Dynasty' stars take knee ... to pray for childOct 10, 2017, 6:10 a.m.
-
Gun fired at CBD restaurant after argument; one in custodyOct. 9, 2017, 5:25 p.m.