Gov. Chris Christie: Mueller's Targets 'Should Be Concerned'
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said charges in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe should concern those that are under investigation. Veuer's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has the story.
WWLTV 2:39 PM. CDT October 29, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie
-
Tropical Video Update 6/17
-
JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
-
Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana?
-
Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria
-
Tropical Video Forecast 6/18
-
How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
More Stories
-
3-year-old helps to save dad's life after shootingOct 28, 2017, 10:31 p.m.
-
Cantrell's campaign releases list of trips when city…Oct 28, 2017, 6:13 p.m.
-
NOPD: One dead after Hollygrove shootingOct 29, 2017, 2:40 p.m.