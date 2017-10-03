Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Had Third Private Email Account That Received White House Emails
A new report reveals Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have been sending hundreds of emails to an undisclosed private email account. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) has the story.
WWLTV 7:13 AM. CDT October 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie
-
Tropical Video Update 6/17
-
JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
-
Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana?
-
Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria
-
Tropical Video Forecast 6/18
-
How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
More Stories
-
Galactic discovery in Southeast Louisiana leads to…Oct. 3, 2017, 6:41 a.m.
-
One person hurt in Chef Menteur Hwy shootingOct. 3, 2017, 4:44 a.m.
-
WWL-TV/Advocate poll: Moreno, Williams hold…Oct. 2, 2017, 10:32 p.m.