Khrushchev's Granddaughter: Trump Uses 'Fake News' Like Stalin Used 'Enemies of the People'
The granddaughter of a former Soviet leader calls President Donald Trump's use of the term 'fake news' just like Stalin's 'enemies of the people.' Elizabeth Keatinge has the full story.
WWLTV 3:43 PM. CDT October 11, 2017
