Legal Scholar Questions Constitutionality of Mueller Appointment
Paul Manafort and Richard Gates have pleaded not guilty to all charges in Robert Mueller's Russia probe. But one legal scholar has suggested special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation may not be constitutional.
WWLTV 5:04 PM. CDT October 30, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie
-
Tropical Video Update 6/17
-
JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
-
Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana?
-
Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria
-
Tropical Video Forecast 6/18
-
How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
More Stories
-
WATCH LIVE at 6 PM: WWLTV and AARP host mayoral debateOct 30, 2017, 4:53 p.m.
-
Crash raises questions on officers' training for…Oct 30, 2017, 5:43 p.m.
-
Multiple people hit by pepper spray during fight at…Oct 30, 2017, 4:22 p.m.