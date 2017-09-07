Lindsey Graham Says He 'Smells a Rat' in Comey's Clinton Investigation
Will former FBI James Comey be testifying again in front of the U.S. Senate on Hillary Clinton's email case? One of the most powerful Republicans Senators wants to see that happen. Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
WWLTV 6:04 PM. CDT September 07, 2017
