Report: Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. Were Almost Indicted For Fraud
A report has come out about Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr saying before they had the eyes of the nation watching their every move, it seems they were almost indicted for real estate fraud. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WWLTV 9:49 AM. CDT October 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie
-
Tropical Video Update 6/17
-
JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
-
Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana?
-
Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria
-
Tropical Video Forecast 6/18
-
How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
More Stories
-
Tropical Depression 16 formsMay 25, 2016, 2:53 p.m.
-
Rex Tillerson refutes report he considered resigningOct. 4, 2017, 10:15 a.m.
-
Vegas shooter modified guns for rapid fire, used…Oct. 3, 2017, 8:44 a.m.