Report: Jared Kushner Used Private Email To Conduct White House Business
It's one of President Trump's biggest criticisms of Hillary Clinton... using private email to conduct government business. But now one of of the President's own senior advisors and his son-in-law Jared Kushner is allegedly doing the same thing, according to Politico.
WWLTV 4:33 PM. CDT September 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie
-
Tropical Video Update 6/17
-
JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
-
Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana?
-
Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria
-
Tropical Video Forecast 6/18
-
How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
More Stories
-
Brees, Payton displeased with President Trump's statementsSep 24, 2017, 4:57 p.m.
-
Saints statement: ‘comments by the President…Sep 24, 2017, 11:46 a.m.
-
Report: 14 Saints players participate in league-wide…Sep 24, 2017, 12:31 p.m.