Someone Put A Plaque 'Dishonoring' President Trump Where The Infamous 'Access Hollywood' Tape Took Place

In dishonor of the President. That's what this plaque represented for a brief 15 minutes on NBC's Burbank Studios parking lot. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.

WWLTV 1:24 PM. CDT October 27, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories