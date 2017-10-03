Suan Juan Mayor Critical of Trump Plans to Attend President's Hurricane Briefing
With President Trump set to visit Puerto Rico on Tuesday -- after it was struck by two hurricanes -- San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz plans to attend a briefing with the U.S. president. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WWLTV 7:56 AM. CDT October 03, 2017
