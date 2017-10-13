Trump: My Presidency is Substantially Ahead of Schedule

During Donald Trump's 31-minute speech to a crowd of devout Evangelicals on Friday, the president boasted that if he had a schedule, he would be substantially ahead of it. Veuer's Chandra Lanier (@veracity5) has the details.

WWLTV 4:32 PM. CDT October 13, 2017

