Twitter Attacks Trump With #NaziBucketChallenge

ESPN SportsCenter anchor Jemele Hill caused a stir on Monday when she called trump a 'white supremacist' and a 'bigot' on Twitter. But many twitter users are now stepping in to defend hill, with #NaziBucketChallenge.

WWLTV 5:48 PM. CDT September 15, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories