Want an iPhone X? Prepare to Wait as Delivery Dates Push Out
If you were expecting to get in on the early orders of the new iPhone X, you may be disappointed.After Apple began accepting orders for their new product, already the shipping times could be as long as 5 weeks here in the U.S. For more on the story here is Zachary Devita.
WWLTV 11:26 AM. CDT October 27, 2017
