You May be Surprised at What Americans Think Is Our Biggest Economic Threat
What do you think is the biggest economic threat to the American economy? Bankrate did a survey and while it may not be a shocking answer, it is not directly related to money. Jose Sepulveda(@josespeulvedatv) has more.
WWLTV 7:03 AM. CDT September 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie
-
Tropical Video Update 6/17
-
JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
-
Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana?
-
Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria
-
Tropical Video Forecast 6/18
-
How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
More Stories
-
'There was no way to avoid it' - drivers describe…Sep 26, 2017, 10:31 p.m.
-
New contractor resumes catch basin cleaning in New OrleansSep 26, 2017, 10:58 p.m.
-
Nungesser: Saints players protest during anthem…Sep 26, 2017, 10:13 p.m.