Causeway southbound closed after pickup truck plunges off bridge

MANDEVILLE, LA. - Southbound lanes on the Lake Pontchartrain are closed as first responders search for a pickup truck that is believed to drive off the road early Wednesday morning.

Investigators believe the truck drove off the Causeway shortly before 4 a.m. near mile marker 12. Officers discovered debris in the roadway and about 25 feet of guardrail missing on the southbound bridge.

Search and rescue operations are underway. The U.S. Coast Guard is at the scene.

Drivers should use the I-10 twin spans bridge as an alternate route to the south shore.

Officials are in the process of getting a new railing system for the SB Causeway as another car plunges off the side of the bridge this morning. They anticipate work would begin this coming summer @WWLTV — Sheba Turk (@ShebaTurk) January 24, 2018

