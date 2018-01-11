Causeway southbound reopens after 'multiple crashes'

NEW ORLEANS - Southbound lanes on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway have reopened after a crash closed the bridge for an hour Thursday morning.
Traffic officials say a crash closed the southbound lanes around 8 a.m. Thursday. Causeway officials tell Eyewitness News that an officer was involved in one of the crashes but is okay. Initial information indicates the officer’s vehicle was rear-ended.
Dense fog caused convoys and lane closures on the Causeway Thursday morning. It is unclear if the crash was caused by weather.
This is a developing story. Stay with WWLTV and WWLTV.com for updates as new information becomes available.
