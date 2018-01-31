Crash involving several trucks causes closure, delays on I-10 near Pearl River

PEARL RIVER, LA. - Firefighters on the Northshore are responding to a crash involving several big rigs and passenger cars on I-10 westbound near the state line.

According to the St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1, two people were transported to the hospital after crash on the West Pearl River Bridge.

Louisiana State Police is on the scene and is investigating the crash. Crews are working to clear the roadway, but officials expect traffic delays throughout Wednesday.

