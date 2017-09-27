Crews cleaning up nails on I-10 East until 2 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS - I-610 eastbound is closed at the I-10/610 split as crews continue to pick up nails left along the highway after a truck dropped thousands of them around midday Tuesday.



The 'debris removal' is expected to continue until around 2 p.m. At various times different lanes have been blocked and as of 11:30 a.m., all three lanes headed to 610 were shut. Traffic was backed up for several miles.

Tuesday afternoon a truck dropped thousands of nails along the highway, shutting I-10 East down for hours as crews tried to clean the roadway.

Nails could still be seen heading on the interstate towards the city from Metairie and on the roadway just before the 610 split Wednesday morning.

There was no way to avoid it," said driver Alexis Tamplain. "It looked like gold glitter across the Interstate."

State Troopers say the driver responsible was cited for not properly securing the nails. They also say nails are considered a 'road hazard' and for drivers to call and explain the situation to their insurance company, making sure to take a lot of pictures and save receipts as proof.

