DPS officer hospitalized in auto-pedestrian crash on I-35
A DPS trooper was transported to Baylor Scott and White in serious condition Saturday afternoon after being struck by a white pickup truck on southbound Interstate 35, according to Temple PD Spokesperson Shawana Neely.
KCEN 4:06 PM. CDT November 04, 2017
