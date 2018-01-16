NEW ORLEANS - Traffic officials say a truck carrying molasses overturned and spilled on I-10 eastbound, closing three lanes for hours overnight.
Total Traffic New Orleans reports that the crash happened near the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510 around 10 p.m. Monday. As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, cleanup crews are still working at the scene and all three lanes are blocked.
#NOLATraffic The crash still blocking the main travel lanes of EB I-10 at the 510 involves an overturned truck that spilled molasses on the road. That is being cleaned up— TTN New Orleans (@TotalTrafficNO) January 16, 2018
Traffic is passing on the shoulder.
