Molasses spill clean-up closed all lanes on I-10 eastbound

I-10 eastbound remains closed near I-510 due to molasses spill

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 7:50 AM. CST January 16, 2018

NEW ORLEANS - Traffic officials say a truck carrying molasses overturned and spilled on I-10 eastbound, closing three lanes for hours overnight.

Total Traffic New Orleans reports that the crash happened near the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510 around 10 p.m. Monday. As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, cleanup crews are still working at the scene and all three lanes are blocked.

Traffic is passing on the shoulder. 

For live traffic conditions, click here to view WWL-TV Traffic Center.

