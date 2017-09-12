Lane closure on N. Causeway Blvd. starts Monday

METAIRIE, LA. - Officials in Jefferson Parish announced Tuesday that one lane of North Causeway Boulevard will be closed next week.

According to the Jefferson Parish Public Information Office, the closure starts 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18 and will last until 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22.

During the closure, the right, southbound lane of North Causeway Blvd. (the lane closest to Lakeside Mall) will be closed between 17th Street and the Red Lobster. Motorists will merge to the adjacent lane.

Parish leaders say the closure is necessary for crews to remove and replace the concrete turnout just south of 17th Street. Boh Brothers Construction Company, LLC will complete the work with an estimated cost of $15,000.

“All work should be complete on September 22, 2017, barring any contractor delay and weather permitting,” the Public Information Office said.

