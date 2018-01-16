New Orleans cut off from all sides as bridges, interstates freeze -- list of road closures

Road closed warning sign (Photo: chas53, © Charles Brutlag)

NEW ORLEANS - This is not a complete list of closures as more happen every minute. Please drive with caution.

INTERSTATES AND MAJOR BRIDGES

The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway is closed in both directions due to winter weather conditions.

All of I-10 between Kenner and Baton Rouge is closed, including the Bonnet Carre Spillway.

The I-10 Twin Span Bridge is closed in both directions. In Orleans Parish, vehicles will exit to US 11 to US 90. In Slidell, vehicles will exit Interstate 10 at LA 433 to US 90.

I-55 is closed between I-10 and Ponchatoula

I-55 is closed between Hammond and the Louisiana/Mississippi state line

I-12 is closed between Exit 6 (Baton Rouge) and Exit 59 (1 mile west of the Covington area)

I-310 closed between I-10 near Kenner and LA 18 near Destrehan.

ORLEANS PARISH

All bridges to New Orleans East (Seabrook, High Rise) are closed due to weather conditions.

The RTA has suspended service on all streetcar lines, including the Riverfront Streetcar line, due to frozen precipitation on the power lines. We have replaced streetcar service on Canal Street, Rampart-St. Claude, and St. Charles with limited bus service until conditions improve.

Bus service changes are as follows:

The 60 Hayne is only running from Delgado to SUNO due to bridge closures.

All Express Buses – 62 Morrison, 64 Lake Forest, and 65 Read-Crowder are running from Canal to Almonaster using Chef Highway.

The 94 Broad is running from Washington to Almonaster.

There is currently no service running on the east side of the Industrial Canal.

The 84 Galvez is being detoured over the St. Claude Bridge. The 88 St. Claude is running on the regular route.

JEFFERSON PARISH

CURRENT CLOSURES AS OF 11:15pm, 1/17:

Lapalco Bridge at Harvey Canal

Lapalco Bridge at Bayou Segnette

Clearview Overpass at I-10

CONFIRMED ICY CONDITIONS: (PLEASE AVOID IF POSSIBLE)

CONFIRMED ICY CONDITIONS:

(PLEASE AVOID IF POSSIBLE)

HUEY P. LONG BRIDGE

Elevated Westbank Expressway

I-10 E/B at Causeway Onramp

N/B Causeway Flyover to W/B I-10

Cleary Overpass at I-10

W/B I-10 at Bonnabel Blvd

I-10 at Transcontinental Overpass

Elevated Causeway/Airline

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH

(UPDATED AT 11PM)

* I-10 from Belle Terre in LaPlace to Kenner is closed.

* Hale Boggs Bridge is open however down to one lane.

*Veterans Memorial Bridge remains open at this time.

*Before traveling, check road conditions by visiting the State Police's website at lsp.org or dial 511 for latest. Please dial 911 for emergencies.

* Stay off of roadways and indoors if possible.

LAFOURCHE PARISH

- Jackson Street Bridge in Thibodaux

- U.S. 90 from Terrebonne to Raceland

- Company Canal Lift Bridge in Lockport

- LA 308 Overpass in Larose

- Galliano Pontoon Bridge

- Elevated LA 1 from Leeville to Port Fourchon

Some bridges still open throughout parish have ice on them. You should avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. If you MUST drive, proceed with caution. Conditions will likely continue until this afternoon.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH

TANGIPAHOA PARISH

ST. BERNARD PARISH

HANCOCK COUNTY



Due to icy conditions the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the City of Bay St. Louis, & MDOT are closing the Bay St. Louis Bridge on Hwy 90 until further notice.

